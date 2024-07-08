TCN takes delivery of two new 60MVA power transformers

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that its Apapa 132/33kV Transmission Substation received two new 60MVA power transformers at the substation on Monday, 1st July, 2024.

This development is part of TCN’s ongoing efforts to improve electricity transmission and ensure a more stable power supply in the Lagos area.

According to the TCN, the delivery of these transformers will significantly enhance the substation’s capacity to handle increased load demand and improve the reliability and efficiency of electricity transmission to residential, commercial, and industrial users in Apapa and its environs.

Sule Abdulaziz, the managing director of TCN, emphasized the importance of the new transformers in bolstering the overall power infrastructure in Lagos State.

He noted that the transformers’ installation would help address the challenges of power fluctuations and outages, ultimately leading to improved service delivery to consumers.

The transformers, along with their accessories, will undergo a series of tests and installation processes before being fully operational. The TCN assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to expedite the installation and commissioning of the transformers to ensure minimal disruption to the power supply.

This initiative is part of the broader efforts by the TCN and the Federal Government to upgrade and expand the national grid, ensuring that it meets the growing electricity demands of the country’s population and supports economic development.

The TCN calls on residents and businesses in the affected areas to bear with any temporary inconveniences that may arise during the installation process, as the ultimate goal is to provide a more reliable and efficient power supply.