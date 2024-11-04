SPE taps Kenyon CEO for Africa advisory role

Victor Ekpenyong, CEO of Kenyon International, has been appointed to the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Africa Advisory Board. This appointment reflects Dr Ekpenyong’s exceptional leadership and significant contributions to advancing the ethos of excellence in Africa’s energy sector.

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) is a global non-profit professional association with over 127,000 members in 145 countries engaged in exploring and producing oil, gas, and related energy resources. The association boasts several key stakeholder groups, including the Africa Advisory Board, an influential body responsible for shaping the strategic direction of SPE’s activities across the continent, thereby addressing the unique challenges of the region’s oil and gas industry.

Board members are entrusted with driving initiatives that promote professional development, foster innovation, and address the unique challenges facing Africa’s oil and gas industry. As a board member, Ekpenyong will collaborate with other industry leaders to enhance SPE’s impact and advance its mission of promoting the exchange of technical knowledge and best practices globally.

Commenting on his appointment, Victor Ekpenyong said, “I am honoured to join the SPE Africa Advisory Board and be part of a revered group of industry leaders working assiduously to advance the future of the energy sector in Africa. This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to shaping the trajectory of the industry at a time when innovation, sustainability, and technical excellence have become even more paramount. It is a privilege to collaborate with such distinguished peers, and together, I believe we can drive the industry forward in meaningful ways”.

He continues, “As one who is driven by continuous innovation, I firmly believe that through collective efforts, we can empower the next generation of professionals and ensure that the oil and gas sector continues to thrive within the context and capacity of our local content while meeting the demands of a sustainable future.”

Ekpenyong’s career has been defined by his relentless pursuit of operational excellence and strategic leadership. His expertise and vision have been integral to Kenyon International’s growth and success, and his appointment to the SPE Africa Advisory Board is a testament to his enduring influence in the industry.

