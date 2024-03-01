Oghogho Effiom, Africa Regional Director, Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE)

With over 22 years of experience in the upstream oil and gas industry, Oghogho Effiom is a highly respected leader who has made a significant impact on the industry. As the domestic gas business opportunity manager for SPDC, Oghogho is responsible for integrating technical and commercial gas projects maturation to support Nigeria’s gas utilisation aspiration. She oversees the governance, risk management, stakeholder engagement, and budget alignment of the gas projects, ensuring gas is delivered to domestic markets in an efficient and effective manner.

Oghogho is the Africa Regional Director, Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE). The Society of Petroleum Engineers is a not-for-profit professional association with more than 127,000 members in 145 countries engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas and related energy resources.

Their mission is to connect a global community of engineers, scientists, and related energy professionals to exchange knowledge, innovate, and advance their technical and professional competence regarding the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas and related energy resources to achieve a safe, secure, and sustainable energy future.

At SPE international Board, Effiom leverages her extensive technical expertise and leadership skills to shape the industry and drive innovation and growth. She has successfully managed offshore drilling operations, reserves estimation, field development, and execution in Nigeria and the United States, demonstrating her decision quality and analytical skills.

Oghogho is a highly decorated professional with multiple awards recognising her outstanding achievements in the industry, such as the 100 most influential women in the oil and gas industry in Africa, the international professional Grit award, the SPE regional service award, and the woman in offshore and maritime award.

Throughout her career, she has demonstrated exceptional leadership, seizing opportunities to lead teams and projects with admirable grace and expertise. Her ability to navigate complex issues, make tough decisions, and inspire others to excel is a testament to her exceptional skills and unwavering determination.

Beyond her technical prowess, her positive influence and willingness to mentor others has touched the lives of many aspiring professionals. Effiom has selflessly shared her knowledge and experiences, empowering those around her to reach their full potential. Her commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment is truly commendable.

Effiom is a Chartered Director (C.Dir.) and a WIMBOARD fellow, reflecting her commitment to excellence and professional development. Her impressive background, technical expertise, and leadership abilities have cemented her status as a true industry leader and an inspiration to many aspiring professionals in the field.