NGA partners 2025 world gas conference in Beijing

The Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) has been officially announced as an ‘Association Partner’ for the 29th World Gas Conference (WGC) 2025, which will take place from May 19 to 23 in Beijing, China.

The WGC 2025 is organised by the International Gas Union (IGU) and hosted in 3-year intervals.

It is the largest and most influential event in the global gas industry bringing together thousands of industry leaders, policymakers, gas executives, specialists, and exhibitors. The event serves as a critical platform for discussing the future of the gas sector, showcasing innovations, and facilitating high-level collaborations among key stakeholders.

Akachukwu Nwokedi, president of the NGA, will join global energy and gas leaders who will headline the event as speakers. The event, which will focus on the conference theme “Energising a Sustainable Future,” is projected to have over 30,000 participants from 70 countries, including 600 companies, 300 exhibitors, and 400 expert speakers.

Nwokedi will emphasise Nigeria’s critical role as a major global natural gas market player. With over 200 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves, Nigeria is Africa’s largest resource proprietor and one of the top ten globally. Nwokedi will detail Nigeria’s initiatives aimed at exploiting these vast reserves to drive domestic economic growth, secure energy supply, and contribute to international sustainability goals.

Reflecting on the upcoming event, Nwokedi remarked, “We are proud to have the NGA support the WGC 2025 as an Association Partner. The World Gas Conference is a key forum for sharing knowledge and driving meaningful dialogue on the future of natural gas, particularly as the world grapples with the need for a balanced energy transition. Nigeria has a wealth of natural gas resources that, if appropriately harnessed, can position us as a leader in global energy markets.

The WGC will be a veritable platform for sharing updates on recent industry initiatives, which aims to showcase Nigeria as a destination for gas investments, boost the country’s domestic economic growth and the role of gas in Nigeria’s decarbonization efforts.”

“I am honoured to have been invited to speak as the leader of Africa’s leading gas advocacy group to expound on Africa’s plans to harness untapped natural gas reserves in providing energy security for its 600+ million underserved population, and how Nigeria is at the forefront of this energy revolution. This is important because we understand that maximising the potential of these resources will require strategic investments in infrastructure, policy reforms, and a commitment to cleaner energy solutions.”

With more than 90 years of history, the WGC has consistently provided a platform for discussing the evolving role of natural gas in the global energy mix. The NGA invites its members and other natural gas value chain players to participate prominently through sponsorship and inclusion in the Nigerian Pavilion at the conference in China. Interested organisations and brands can contact [email protected] for more information on participation.

As Nigeria’s largest gas advocacy body, the NGA remains steadfast in its mission to promote natural gas as a critical component of Nigeria’s energy future and advocate for policies that support its sustainable development. Through partnerships with global organisations and platforms like the WGC, NGA aims to ensure that Nigeria maintains its position as a leading player in the energy sector.

