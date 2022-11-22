Shell completes 225,000 bpd Bonga FPSO’s maintanance ahead schedule

Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) has announced the completion of the 2022 Turnaround Maintenance (TAM) of the Bonga floating production storage and offloading vessel (FPSO).

On October 18, The 225kbopd capacity FPSO was shut down to carry out statutory inspections, recertifications and other critical asset integrity restoration activities.

“Thanks to excellent front-end planning and flawless execution, the 2022 TAM which was originally planned for 30 days was completed in 22 days on November 9, 2022,” a statement by Shell read.

This development will help boost Nigeria’s ailing crude oil production in recent months.

According to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the country’s crude production in October increased by eight percent from the previous month.

Data gleaned from the commission’s latest report shows that production rose for the first time since July to 1.02 million bpd in October.

According to Shell, commissioning and start-up activities are in progress and will culminate in ramp up of oil and gas production in the coming days.