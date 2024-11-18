Schneider Electric unveils hyper cloud data centre in Kenya

Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, has unveiled the first AI-ready hyperscale data centre in Kenya, making it the power infrastructure provider for East Africa’s carrier-neutral data centre, NBOX1.

Operated by iXAfrica Data Centres, NBOX1’s power infrastructure is built around, among others, Schneider Electric’s medium voltage (MV) and low voltage (LV) switchgear, ensuring stable and reliable cloud services powered by Kenya’s renewable energy grid.

The NBOX1 facility, now fully operational, offers the most advanced digital environment for cloud, colocation, and connectivity services in the region. It is designed to attract hyperscale and Internet customers, providing a user experience on par with leading facilities in North America and Europe.

iXAfrica’s NBOX1 is backed by a $50 million investment from leading private equity firm Helios and is strategically located within Africa’s rapidly expanding technology hub, the ‘Digital Savannah’.

The facility serves a population of over 300 million in the East Africa region, fostering innovation with a digitally savvy workforce, access to diverse internet fibre connectivity, and reliable low-carbon power sources.

The data centre supports a sustainable digital ecosystem that continues to drive Kenya’s economic growth, forecast to expand by 5.2% in 2024.

Speaking on the initiative, CEO of iXAfrica, Snehar Shah, emphasised Kenya’s readiness for hyperscale cloud infrastructure, noting the country’s conducive environment for cloud adoption and digital innovation.

Shah said: “Kenya has the digital infrastructure, reliable energy mix, and a stable regulatory environment necessary to support the continued growth of the data centre sector.”

In his remarks, Schneider Electric’s Vice President for Secure Power, Anglophone Africa, Ben Selier, noted that NBOX1 is a testament to Schneider Electric’s commitment to sustainability.

“By integrating energy-efficient technologies and renewable energy sources, the facility is designed to reduce carbon emissions and support iXAfrica’s sustainability goals,” he added.

Shah also highlighted the strong relationship between iXAfrica and Schneider Electric, noting that the new campus was built on land formerly part of Schneider Electric’s complex, with power engineering designed by Schneider’s local partners.

“We’re delighted to work with Schneider Electric, a company that shares our passion for sustainability and operational excellence,” he concluded.

