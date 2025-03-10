Schneider Electric reaffirms its position as an Employer of Choice, showcasing its commitment to promoting gender equality and accelerating employee growth from entry-level to leadership in celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD).

The theme for this year’s IWD celebration, Accelerate Action, emphasises the urgency of addressing systemic gender biases and taking swift action toward achieving gender equality. Schneider Electric has taken significant strides in this direction, demonstrating its dedication through measurable initiatives.

The company is committed to increasing gender diversity in hiring 50 percent women and increasing leadership positions by 30 percent. Similarly, Schneider Electric has fully implemented its Pay Equity Framework across all countries since 2019, covering 99 percent of its total workforce, to bridge the gender pay gap.

Spotlighting three female employees who are growing and thriving, Funmilayo Olakitan, youth education and entrepreneurship program country manager for west africa, Funmilayo Olakitan, shared her career journey at Schneider Electric.

“I joined Schneider Electric in 2022 as a graduate marketing intern. Within six months, I was promoted to Marketing Communications Specialist and later transitioned to my current role in corporate citizenship as the Youth Education and Entrepreneurship Program and Foundation Delegate for Anglophone West Africa,” She said.

Read also: Schneider Electric unveils cybersecurity tool for Industrial hubs

Olakitan added, “As a woman, I have received immense support from my colleagues and leaders, making my transition seamless.”

Yewande Ayowole-Oso, talen leader for Anglophone West Africa, reflected on her nine-year journey at Schneider Electric, during which she has held various roles, including HR Generalist, HR Service Manager, HR Cluster Manager, HR Director, and now Talent Leader for Anglophone Africa.

She emphasized how Schneider Electric’s processes and dedication to employee development have significantly contributed to her growth.

Belema Koleoso, territory technology lead who joined Schneider Electric in 2015 with a passion to contribute as an engineer described her career journey.

“I began my career driven by a passion to contribute as an engineer towards building a better world, with automation and control as my tools. Reflecting on the past 10 years, I can confidently say that Schneider Electric has provided me with a platform to achieve much more than I initially envisioned. As the Territory Technical Lead for Process Automation, I have not only contributed to technical excellence across Africa but also developed and honed various skills that have made me an integral part of our productivity efforts. Through this journey, I’ve learned that having a dream is just the beginning; the true essence lies in living that dream every day,” she said.

Share