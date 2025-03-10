Stanbic IBTC’s Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) division has charted a path to maximise Nigeria’s vast energy potential across multiple streams, including oil and gas, power generation, renewable sources, and emerging technologies.

The Bank did this at the recently concluded Gas and Infrastructure Conference ‘Driving gas and infrastructure opportunities in Africa (Focus on Nigeria)’.

During their opening and closing remarks, Kunle Adedeji, acting chief executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, and Wole Adeniyi, the chief executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank, emphasised the pivotal role that the gas and infrastructure sectors play in the growth and development of Nigeria’s economy.

They pointed out that these sectors are vital for the country’s economic landscape and future sustainability and prosperity.

While giving his keynote speech, Jobson Ewalefoh, Director General, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), explained that Nigeria is at a crucial juncture in its journey towards national development, with immense potential. “The government is committed to expanding infrastructure and fostering strategic partnerships for sustainable growth.”

Discussions were framed around concession, industrialisation, regulation, funding, privatisation, and collaboration, which further reinforce Stanbic IBTC’s commitment to driving strategic investments that enhance Nigeria’s energy security and contribute to sustainable economic growth.

Joyce Dimkpa, Head of Client Coverage at Stanbic IBTC Bank, noted that the conference’s quality of dialogue and engagement reflects the market’s readiness for transformative investments in energy and infrastructure.

“The insights shared will shape investment strategies and foster partnerships that drive comprehensive economic development,” she emphasised.

Yetunde Taiwo, the General Manager of Integrated Gas Development at First E&P, highlighted the significance of the value chain. “It is widely understood that to impact the economy positively, it must traverse a complete value chain, starting with the upstream sector.”

Speaking at the panel discussion, Jonathan Muga, Sector Lead, Infrastructure Sector Client Coverage, Standard Bank Group, maintained that providing a regulatory framework for public-private-partnership (PPP) initiatives is key to attracting the right investments.

“When we invest in infrastructure, we invest in Africa’s prosperity. This creates a chance for all of us to share knowledge and learn from one another”.

