Schneider Electric, an energy management and automation company, has introduced a cutting-edge cybersecurity solution for industrial hubs with the launch of its new Galaxy VXL uninterruptible power supply (UPS).

Designed to safeguard critical infrastructure, the Galaxy VXL combines advanced power protection with enhanced cybersecurity features, setting a new benchmark for reliability and efficiency in industrial and data center environments.

The Galaxy VXL is a compact, modular, and scalable UPS system capable of delivering up to 1.25 MW in a single frame and up to 5 MW with four units in parallel. Its innovative design includes compliance with the latest IEC 62443-4-2 cybersecurity standards, ensuring secure and resilient operations for industrial facilities, AI-ready data centers, and large-scale electrical systems.

“As industrial hubs and data centers become increasingly reliant on digital infrastructure, cybersecurity is no longer optional—it’s a necessity,” said Tarunjeet Sarao, SVP Data Center Systems at Schneider Electric. “The Galaxy VXL UPS not only delivers unmatched power protection but also integrates advanced cybersecurity features to safeguard critical operations against evolving threats.”

Efficiency and Sustainability at the Core

The Galaxy VXL is designed with sustainability in mind, offering up to 99% efficiency in eConversion mode and reducing carbon emissions by 50%. Its compact 1.2m² footprint, 52% smaller than industry averages, minimizes space requirements and raw material usage, making it an ideal solution for prefabricated data centers and high-density workloads.

Scalability and Cost Savings

With its modular, pay-as-you-grow design, the Galaxy VXL allows customers to scale power capacity incrementally, reducing capital expenditure (CapEx) and operational costs. The system’s high power density of 1042 kW/m² ensures optimal space utilization, while its energy-efficient operation lowers electricity bills and total cost of ownership (TCO).

Future-Ready Infrastructure

To meet growing demands for AI and high-compute workloads, Schneider Electric has ramped up production capacity, with plans to manufacture over 9,000 Galaxy VXL units annually by 2025. The UPS will also be integrated into Schneider Electric’s prefabricated data center solutions, providing a resilient backbone for next-generation infrastructure.

Availability

The Galaxy VXL UPS is now available globally in all 400V IEC regions, offering industrial hubs and data centers a secure, efficient, and scalable power protection solution.

