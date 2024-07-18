Schneider Electric champions safety, sustainability in property development

Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management, recently organised the “Future of Property Development” event at Four Points by Sheraton, Lagos.

The event brought together real estate stakeholders and interior designers to enhance safety, security, and sustainability in property development.

Key attendees included Ajibola Akindele, country president of Schneider Electric West Africa; Raheem Sulaimon, key representative, Lagos State Physical Planning; Oluwaseun Olaoye, lead of Economic Intelligence Unit at Access Bank, Jennifer Chukwujekwe, president of the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN); Jamila Faniyi, managing director of M&E Kaiser Limited, and Michael Adesanmi, executive director of Telios Development.

Discussions focused on trends influencing Nigeria’s construction sector, the macroeconomic impacts on real estate, and the importance of integrating Building Management Systems (BMS) to boost property value.

The event also addressed effective physical planning, relevant laws and regulations, interior design considerations, electrical protection strategies, and extensive fire safety measures.

Akindele emphasised Schneider Electric’s dedication to advancing the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11, aiming to make cities inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable. He highlighted the company’s commitment to ensuring access to safe, sustainable, and affordable housing in Nigeria through partnerships with over 300 stakeholders in the property development sector.

Grace Olorunsola, head of Homes and Distribution for Anglophone West Africa, discussed Schneider Electric’s solutions for preventing electrical fires and protecting electronics, including Mini Circuit Breakers (MCBs), Residual Current Devices (RCDs), and Surge Protection Devices (SPDs).

Jennifer Chukwujekwe stressed the importance of collaboration with ethical professionals to achieve a sustainable real estate future. She emphasised the need for open communication among developers, planners, architects, and designers to ensure the construction of safe and secure homes.