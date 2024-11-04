Sahara Group Foundation unveils initiative to drive innovation across Nigeria, others

Speaking at the unveiling event in Lagos, Chidilim Menakaya, head of programmes at Sahara Group Foundation, outlined the initiative’s focus on providing sustainable economic opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs with groundbreaking business ideas.

Menakaya highlighted that MADAA aligns with Sahara Group’s transformative Extrapreneurship model, designed to promote sustainable economic growth by cultivating local talent and innovation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by corporate stakeholders, entrepreneurs, and media representatives.

“MADAA is a strategic platform created by Sahara Group Foundation to identify and support entrepreneurs and social innovators on the brink of success,” said Menakaya.

“This initiative offers essential resources to help scale novel ideas and small businesses to new heights.”

She said that MADAA reflects Sahara Group Foundation’s dedication to building sustainable communities through entrepreneurship.

“As the first in a series of social programmes, MADAA aims to foster sustainable development across Africa by empowering entrepreneurs whose exceptional ideas can transform the continent’s economy.

“Applications for MADAA are open until the end of November 2024.

“Selected participants will gain access to significant resources, including leadership development opportunities, positioning them as leaders in their respective industries.

“We are looking for entrepreneurs with extraordinary ideas who can harness local resources to build sustainable businesses.

“Those ready to grow their ventures can apply at www.saharagroupfoundation.org,” Menakaya added.

She said that the selection process would begin in December, with chosen participants entering the programme in the first quarter of 2025.

She added that MADAA beneficiaries would receive a suite of resources, including 100 million dollars in financial and investment support, along with mentorship from industry experts.

“The launch of MADAA underscores Sahara Group Foundation’s commitment to inclusive, collaborative partnerships that strengthen the Medium Small and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) sector across Africa.

“MADAA is committed to supporting African innovation to succeed and thrive sustainably, building a network of partners devoted to reshaping the continent’s economic future,” Menakaya said.

