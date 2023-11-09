Pipeline security must be tech-savvy to thwart cyberattacks, vandalism – Oilserv GCEO

Emeka Okwuosa, the Chairman/GCEO, Oilserv Group, has said that Nigeria must include the use of advanced technology to secure crude oil pipelines across the nation, citing obsolete pipeline systems that lack latest monitoring technology for the constant attacks on the crude oil pipelines across the Niger Delta region.

According to the GCEO, pipeline operators in the country mostly have had to rely on physical presence to monitor and secure the pipelines.

Read also: Nigeria lost over N16trn to crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism in 11yrs — NEITI

Okwuosa made this known at the Nigeria International Pipeline Technology and Security Conference organised by the Energy and Corporate Africa and Pipelines Professionals Association of Nigeria in Abuja.

During his keynote address titled, a critical perspective of an indigenous pipeline operator/service company towards bolstering technology and security in Nigeria’s pipeline sector, the Oilserv boss began by noting that “pipelines and their associated infrastructure are vital assets within the industry, serving as a critical means for transporting hydrocarbons from production facilities to various destinations, including storage, distribution, and export.

Read also: FG demands AAK gas pipeline completion by 2024

“They play a pivotal role in supplying energy to residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, while also contributing significantly to foreign exchange earnings in producing economies.

“Pipeline assets require substantial capital investment due to the high costs associated with engineering, construction, maintenance, and surveillance. A strategic approach is necessary to justify investments and uphold the integrity of these vital resources.”

Nigeria recorded 7,143 pipeline vandalism cases between 2017 and 2021 with 208.63 million barrels of crude and product losses, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has said.

During the period, the country spent N471.49 billion to repair and maintain the pipelines. According to NEITI’s 2021 Oil and Gas Industry Report, 68.47 million barrels of crude, amounting to N1.96 trillion, was lost in the period.

Okwuosa maintained that “pipeline security extends beyond the protection of physical assets to encompass the safeguarding of technology systems that monitor product flow pressure, asset integrity, billing metrics, and operating procedures.

“These technology systems are exposed to risks such as cyberattacks, malware, and acts of vandalism. Implementing a robust security system and a well-thought-out response plan is imperative for safeguarding pipeline assets. This entails addressing existing threats, proactively anticipating potential risks, and mobilising resources to protect these assets.”

He continued by emphasising that the primary issues concerning theft within the crude oil pipeline delivery system, particularly the trunk lines responsible for exporting oil, revolve around safeguarding from the wellhead.

“Monitoring pipeline right-of-way involves round-the-clock observation by designated security personnel (military, state security, civil defence, police and local eyes) and robust technology like drones, telecoms, radar/satellite, and cyber tools.”

Read also: With oil pipelines broken, Nigeria turns to tiny tankers to move crude through creeks

According to him, this allows for quick response to threats within a safe distance and minimal disruptions to service.

Okwuosa recommends the “adoption of EPC technologies for safeguarding pipeline assets during construction, with a focus on engineering codes and specifications. Technologies like Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) and tamper-proof reinforcement, already utilised in advanced countries, offer effective solutions.

“The primary security strategy involves engaging various stakeholders, including the government, host communities, and industry players, while upholding minimum maintenance standards. Operators and asset owners must prioritise proper cathodic protection systems to prevent corrosion and maintain pipeline functionality.”

He concluded by emphasising that Nigeria’s energy goals depend on efficient crude oil transportation to refineries, export terminals, and gas transportation to the AKK and Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipelines.

“These infrastructures are vital for economic growth. Security and employment concerns are significant, and monitoring over crude oil pipelines needs improvement,” he said.