NNPC says it generated N674bn profit last year

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has revealed that its annual profit after tax grew by 135 percent to N674 billion last year from N287 billion last two years.

Mele Kyari, group chief executive officer (GCEO), NNPC, made this known on the Twitter handle of NNPC, as he said, “Today I am happy to announce that the board of NNPC has approved 2021 audited financial statement.

“NNPC has progressed to a new performance level, from N287 billion profit in 2020 to N674bn profit after tax in 2021, climbing higher by 134.8 percent year on year profit growth.”

