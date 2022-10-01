NNPC acquires OVH Energy, takes over 385 retail stations

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd has acquired the downstream assets of OVH Energy, the second largest downstream company with over 385 retail stations across Africa’s biggest economy.

According to Helios Investment Partners, a UK private equity company, NNPC Ltd acquired OVH energy through a special purpose vehicle called Nueoil Energy Limited.

“OVH Energy BV, a joint venture between Vitol and Helios, has completed the sale of its 100percent share in OVH Energy Marketing Limited and ASPM Limited to Nueoil Energy Limited, a local Nigerian company,” Helios Investment announced in a statement seen by BusinessDay.

The unveiling ceremory was attended by the Chairman of the NNPC Ltd Board, Margary Okadigbo; the Chief Executive Officer of OVH Energy, Huub Stokman; the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC, Mele Kyari, the Chief Executive of the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Farouk Ahmed and the Executive Vice Chairman, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Babatunde Irukera among others.

