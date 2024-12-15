NNPC assures full operation of 52MW Maiduguri power project by 2025

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has assured the complete operation of the 52 megawatts Maiduguri Emergency Power Project (MEPP) by 2025.

This was made known during an inspection visit by Ekperipe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

Mele Kyari, NNPC’s GCEO, and Olalekan Ogunleye, the Executive Vice President of Gas, Power & New Energy, accompanied the minister.

The NNPC on its official X (formerly Twitter) account that the 32MW Simple Cycle phase of the project is already completed and operational, while the remaining 18MW Combined Cycle phase is set to be operational by 2025.

MEPP, a 52MW Integrated Power Project, was commissioned on March 2, 2023, by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The power generation project aimed at providing reliable and sustainable electricity to the city of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, and its environs.

The Project was necessitated by the extended power outages experienced in the region in the last nine years, according to the NNPC.

“These outages, caused by vandalism and insurgency attacks on power supply infrastructure had resulted in a decline in economic activities in the region.”

