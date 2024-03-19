Nigerian company,Paras Energy  sets up solar plant in Chad 

Paras Energy and Natural Resources Development Limited, one of the leading power solutions providers in Nigeria recently developed a rooftop based Solar PV Plant at Moundou, Republic of Chad for Solen Renewable Energy DMCC, Dubai.

Yashwant Kumar, managing director, Paras Energy, Yashwant Kumar, said the project was commissioned on Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) basis, with total project capacity of 560KWp spanning across three roof sheds.

In a statement issued in Abuja, he said: “Paras Energy ensured that the highest standard equipment were utilised for the project, which were procured from across the globe. We used only tier 1 equipment of the highest quality available in the industry. This is consistent with its core business philosophy of leveraging the best technical excellence, experience, and equipment to provide best service to the customers.”

Kumar said it was the first project outside of Nigeria for Paras and a matter of pride for a Nigerian company to be setting up solar plant overseas. “A team of experts from Paras energy travelled to Republic of Chad and stayed till commissioning to ensure successful completion of the project. The overall environment was quite tough with limited access to local resources, start of harmattan season, onset of malaria, and French as a local language. Despite all the odds, the team was successful in completing the project in record time of 30 days with charging within 20 days of PV module delivery at site.”Kumar said.

He noted that the success clearly highlights the competence of the Nigeria based companies and their ability to not only service requirements within the country but also expand overseas. This was made possible at Paras due to the highly competent and qualified resources ably supported by its management.

Paras Energy has more than two decades of experience in EPC of Gas plant/Substation/Transmission Projects and Operations & Maintenance. It has also substantial experience in end-to-end solar system with latest technology PV Modules, Inverters & Storage system.

Also, Kumar said Paras has expertise in development of Ground mount & Rooftop Solar Power Plant and also development of large-scale Solar power projects and End to End EPC. It has sustainably developed various localities in Nigeria by providing clean & affordable Solar Electricity. It has the distinction of having set-up the largest Captive Solar Plant in Nigeria supplying green power to Steel Industry.