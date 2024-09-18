Nigeria to attend Africa energy summit to stimulate investment, create jobs

Organized by the African Peace Organisation (APO), the summit aims to enhance business cooperation, stimulate investment, and create jobs across Africa.The event, a follow-up to the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), also seeks to address the continent’s high poverty rates, which affected approximately 429 million people in 2024, contributing to increased insecurity and conflict.

In a joint statement from Abuja, APO Chairman Justice Suleiman Galadima (rtd.) and Noah Ajare, Editor-in-Chief of African Peace Magazine (APM) UK, highlighted the summit’s significance.

“We are pleased to invite you to this pivotal event, which will showcase the latest trends, innovations, and opportunities in the oil and gas industry. The summit is a major initiative to support AfCFTA’s mission of developing regional value chains in Africa,” they said.

The IAEOG Summit will be held at Hilton Windhoek in Namibia and is expected to attract over 2,500 participants from more than 50 countries. Attendees will include top executives, CEOs, managers, investors, and government representatives from the oil and gas sectors. The event will feature panel discussions, presentations, exhibitions, award ceremonies, and various social activities.

The summit’s theme, “A Symphony of Progress – Harnessing Africa’s Natural Resource Development,” reflects its focus on addressing the challenges and opportunities of the energy transition in Africa. This follows the success of the 2nd IAEOG Summit held in Angola from November 30 to December 3, 2023.