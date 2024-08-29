Nigeria, Germany target over $500mn in energy deals in 2024

Nigeria and Germany have targeted more than $500 million in energy deals in 2024, beating last year’s record, the Consulate General, Germany, Lagos, Weert Borner has said.

At a press briefing, Borner said there are two energy deals to be signed at the 11th German-Nigerian Business Forum will be held on October 7, 2024, in Lagos, followed by the 12th West African Clean Energy and Environment Exhibition and Conference (WACEE) on October 8-9, 2024, also in the state.

According to him, these energy deals will surpass the $500 million renewable energy pact and a gas export deal signed last year between Nigerian and German firms.

Borner further announced Germany’s commitment to expanding its investment in Nigeria, with over 90 active German companies already operating in the country. Despite challenges, Germany aims to diversify and grow its investment portfolio in Nigeria.

Speaking on the business forum, he said it is an annual conference organised by the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria (AHK Nigeria) and the Afrika Verein, Berlin, Germany supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, German Missions in Nigeria, German-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce.

Also speaking, a delegate from the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria, Timo Pleyer, said the conference aims to create a platform that brings together a diverse array of high-ranking representatives and decision-makers from both the Nigerian and German public and private sectors to discuss topical issues.

“It also aims to highlight opportunities for Nigerian-German partnerships across various business sectors.

Industry experts from Germany and Nigeria will be leading the panel discussions at the 11th German-Nigerian Business Forum. These discussions will have a special focus on expert dialogue and outlook on Nigeria’s future,” Pleyer added.

He noted that key topics to be discussed include: agribusiness and food processing, energy-renewable and energy efficiency, construction, and technical vocational education and training.

On his part, the Project Manager, Competence Centre Energy and Environment, Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria, Hilary Elegeonye, said WACCE is more of a global event, maintaining that the trade fair is expecting companies from many countries across the globe.

“We are offering reduced prices for Nigerian companies because we understand that it will be nice for us to have a balanced mix of Nigerian mix and foreign companies.

“We want to see more Nigerian companies so that they can also exchange ideas with foreign companies to boost investments,” he said.