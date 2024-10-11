New 80kWp solar mini-grid goes live in Bayelsa

An 80kWp solar mini-grid has been commissioned in the Oweikorogha community of Bayelsa State, providing clean, reliable electricity to around 2,000 residents.

Developed by Ceesolar Energy and funded by All On, the mini-grid has a capacity of 80kWp, supported by a 60kW inverter system and 120kWh of energy storage.

The mini-grid will power 430 new connections. This includes 380 residential households, 39 commercial enterprises, five micro-industrial facilities, and six public institutions.

Findings showed the All On’s Niger Delta Electrification Programme is designed to address the ongoing electricity challenges in the region by funding innovative renewable energy solutions. This initiative seeks to close the energy gap by supporting indigenous developers like Ceesolar Energy in deploying mini-grids across underserved communities.

The Oweikorogha mini-grid is the first project under this programme and serves as a pilot to showcase how clean energy can drive productivity and improve the quality of life for rural communities. By delivering affordable, reliable electricity, this project opens up opportunities for economic development and provides critical support to local businesses, public institutions, and residents.

Speaking on the completion of the project, Osagie Okunbor, chairman of the board at All On, remarked, “This mini-grid is more than just a power solution; it represents a new chapter for the Oweikorogha community and a step toward a more electrified and prosperous Niger Delta. We are proud to partner with Ceesolar Energy, whose commitment to bridging the energy gap aligns with our vision of sustainable energy for all.”

Ceesolar Energy CEO, Chibueze Ekeh, said, “We are excited to have completed the Oweikorogha mini-grid project and are confident that the community will see immediate and long-lasting benefits from reliable, clean energy. This is just the beginning of what we can achieve together to close the energy access gap in Nigeria.”

The Oweikorogha mini-grid project is the first of many that will be implemented under the Niger Delta Electrification Programme. All On remains committed to supporting the development of sustainable energy infrastructure across the region, with the aim of powering economic growth, improving livelihoods, and reducing the environmental impact of energy consumption.

Oladehinde Oladipo Dipo Oladehinde is a skilled energy analyst with experience across Nigeria's energy sector alongside relevant know-how about Nigeria’s macro economy. He provides a blend of market intelligence, financial analysis, industry insight, micro and macro-level analysis of a wide range of local and international issues as well as informed technical rudiments for policy-making and private directions.

