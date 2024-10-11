Firms partner to scale battery energy storage systems in Nigeria, others

Energy infrastructure developer, Genesis Energy and Power (GENESIS) and BPA Komani (KOMANI), an Africa-focused clean energy company, have partnered to drive transformational change in Africa’s clean energy landscape.

The partnership, which was formally signed at the Africa Energy Summit in London, will mobilize capital and facilitate critical infrastructure projects focused on renewable energy, particularly large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) across Africa.

The agreement will see both companies leverage their combined expertise in clean energy project development, investment strategy, and capital mobilization to support Africa’s transition to a sustainable and resilient energy future.

KOMANI will utilise its Africa Clean Energy Fund to attract investment, while GENESIS brings its experience in developing independent power plants and renewable energy solutions.

“Partnering with KOMANI represents another significant milestone in our commitment to advancing clean energy across Africa,” said Akinwole II Omoboriowo, Chairman and CEO of Genesis Energy.

“As a leading energy infrastructure investor, this collaboration is intended to strengthen our existing cutting-edge solutions, particularly Battery Energy Storage Systems, which are essential for scaling and making renewable energy more sustainable. Together, we will make a tangible impact on Africa’s energy sector, fostering economic growth and sustainability.”

Speaking on behalf of BPA Komani, Paul Andrew, executive chairman, noted, “This partnership with GENESIS is a crucial step toward realizing our goal of deploying $200 million in assets through the Africa Clean Energy Fund. Together, we will lead the way in scaling Battery Energy Storage Systems across the continent, providing a much-needed backbone for Africa’s renewable energy infrastructure.”

This strategic partnership follows GENESIS’s recent $10 billion Memorandum of Understanding with USAID to deploy energy infrastructure projects across Africa. Through the agreement, the two companies will focus on implementing serial Battery Energy Storage Solutions across Africa.

Oladehinde Oladipo Dipo Oladehinde is a skilled energy analyst with experience across Nigeria's energy sector alongside relevant know-how about Nigeria’s macro economy. He provides a blend of market intelligence, financial analysis, industry insight, micro and macro-level analysis of a wide range of local and international issues as well as informed technical rudiments for policy-making and private directions.

