NEF 2021 virtual conference to focus on powering sustainable energy for Africa

The 2021 Nigeria Energy Forum (NEF2021) conference will focus on energy transition priorities for Nigeria and Africa including how renewables could help power industrial revolution. This years conference with the theme ‘Powering a Sustainable Industrial Revolution’ will be held virtually on 5th August and 30th November. “The NEF2021 will review growth in the power sector,…