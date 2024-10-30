National grid records partial collapse

The company currently has an on-grid licence for 685MW but generates 191MW of electricity.

The Nigerian National grid has recorded a partial collapse at the time when some parts of the country are yet to recover from the later full system failure.

This would count as the ninth time the system has recorded a partial and full collapse in 2024 with this development the fourth this month.

Data obtained from the Nigerian System Operator’s portal (niggrid.org), revealed that the grid dropped to 2,037.2 megawatts (MW) as of 10:08 pm Tuesday evening.

Generating companies like Sapele, Rivers IPP, Omotosho, Omoku, Okpai, Kainji and Ibom Power saw their power generation drop to zero megawatts as of the time of filing this report while Dadinkowa G.S haven’t generated anything today.

