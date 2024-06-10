Merciport Energy champions clean cooking via media campaign

Merciport Energy will empower one million women with cleaner cooking solutions by 2030. This was recently reaffirmed by Rita James, the company’s chief executive officer at the recent social media campaign launched to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day.

The CEO said “The campaign underscores our commitment to sustainable energy solutions and women empowerment. Since 2021, Merciport has spearheaded her commitment to cleaner energy solutions, giving away hundreds of LPG Cylinders to women nationwide.

According to Rita, “Women in rural areas face severe health risks from traditional cooking methods. She noted that this is the reason Merciport Energy is championing cleaner cooking solutions in rural Nigeria, and why it has strategically positioned its gas plants in the under-served regions of the country.

She added, “The response from the clean energy campaign has been overwhelming adding that in all, the women gifted LPG cylinders during the campaign are not only able to care for their families in a more hygienic and health environment but are also economically empowered to contribute more to their households.

“The excitement and emotions this gesture evokes was quite overwhelming and has spurred us to do more. Indeed, we are looking for partners to join us in this campaign to empower one million women with cleaner cooking solutions by 2030,” the CEO stated.

This edition of the Clean Energy campaign which lasted two weeks saw entries from all over the country with many rural and even sub-urban women displaying their needs for cleaner cooking solutions. Indeed, the scourge of traditional means of cooking which includes firewood and charcoal is of serious health concerns and must be eradicated.