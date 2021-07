The rate at which crude oil is being stolen from pipelines in the creeks of the Niger Delta, Nigeria might as well forget earning a kobo from oil this year. Africa’s biggest oil producer expects to earn N2.01 trillion from oil sales this year but it is on course to losing N2.155 trillion to oil…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login