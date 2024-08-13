Kola Adesina: Powerhouse behind Sahara Energy

Kola Adesina is a prominent figure in the Nigerian and African energy landscape, renowned as the group managing director of Sahara Group, a leading international energy and infrastructure conglomerate.

With a diverse background spanning academia, insurance, finance, energy, trade, and diplomacy, Adesina has carved a niche for himself as a consummate entrepreneur and pan-Africanist.

A visionary leader

Under Adesina’s stewardship, Sahara Group has grown into a multinational corporation with operations in over 42 countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

His strategic acumen and entrepreneurial spirit have been instrumental in the group’s expansion and diversification.

Besina’s leadership has been instrumental as the former chairman of Egbin Power Plc and the board chairman of Ikeja Electric.

Read also: Sahara Group showcases sustainability efforts in Gree’n’lectric

Adesina’s academic journey includes a Bachelor’s Degree in Insurance and a Master’s in Business from the University of Lagos. He has further honed his expertise through executive programs at Harvard Business School and The Wharton School’s Advanced Management Program.

Additionally, he holds International Law and Diplomacy qualifications and is an associate of the Chartered Institute of Insurance.

Starting his career in the insurance industry, Adesina transitioned to Sahara Group, where his exceptional sales acumen propelled him to leadership positions.

He has successfully overseen numerous strategic projects, including the national management of fuel supply chains to the emergency power plants of the defunct National Electricity Power Authority and spearheading the oil delegation for the acquisition of the Sierra Leone Refinery.

Adesina’s impact extends beyond Nigeria. He has managed Sahara Group’s crude oil contracts in Côte d’Ivoire and served as Director of Infrastructure, where he was responsible for acquiring strategic assets across Africa.

Under his leadership, Sahara Group, an international energy and infrastructure conglomerate, has expanded its operations to over 38 countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

His contributions to Nigeria’s energy sector are significant. As a member of the Presidential Committee inaugurated by former President Goodluck Jonathan, Adesina played a pivotal role in the accelerated expansion of the country’s electricity infrastructure, leading to the unbundling of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

At the helm of Sahara Power Group, Adesina’s vision is to “bring energy to life” by harnessing diversified power sources to illuminate lives, businesses, and sustainable initiatives across Nigeria and Africa.

He oversees the Group’s affiliates, including Ikeja Electric, the largest privately-owned power distribution company in Sub-Saharan Africa; Egbin Power Plc, the continent’s largest thermal plant with an installed capacity of 1,320MW, and First Independent Power Limited.

Adesina leverages his extensive experience in management and business diplomacy to develop and implement innovative strategies that address energy challenges across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Passionate about empowering the next generation, Adesina is committed to mentoring young people and encouraging them to channel their creativity towards sustained excellence and productivity.

A dedicated Pan-Africanist, he is a staunch advocate of regional integration and trade and a visionary leader in the pursuit of the Pan-African Dream.