Kano partners Tony Blair Institute for $23.5m energy investment

The Kano State Government has partnered with the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) to unlock $23.5 million in investment for the state’s energy sector.

The investment opportunity being conceptualised under the Governor Initiative to Energize the Economy of Kano State (GEEKS) programme focuses on reforming energy supply to energise the state’s industrialization and core economic sectors.

Abba Kabir Yusuf, the governor of Kano State applauded the team for a well-articulated blueprint to drive the initiative after receiving the conceptual framework of the GEEKS programme during the 18th Executive Council (ExCo) at the Government House.

In a statement, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, the governor’s spokesman, said the team, composed of representatives of the state government and Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI), earlier took the council on the graphic presentation on the road map engendered to stimulate economic growth.

Joy Dariye, country director, TBI explained that the energy sector reform roadmap is driven by key objectives, including strategic planning for State electricity market development and universal access focused on intensifying electricity use for commercial and industrial activities.

Victor Adamu, TBI Team Lead Energy & Climate, Nigeria, emphasised that the reform also encompasses mapping the State in electricity demand lots based on demography and creating electrification pathways to sustainably drive universal access to electricity.

Furthermore, he mentioned that Kano state will de-risk electrification projects by leading project preparation such that projects are ready for private investment and development.

Besides, the TBI Energy & Climate Lead in Nigeria disclosed that the GEEKS initiative would enable the state to transition its transportation sector from conventional fuels-dependent to electric-powered vehicles, converting existing 2-3 wheelers to e-vehicles.

Establishing local assembly and manufacturing activities in the State is expected to achieve this. The 3-wheeler market currently grosses over N1 trillion annually, excluding capital costs. Subsequent phases will integrate e-taxis and buses for mass transit.

He added that the program will also drive productive use of renewable energy in agriculture and health sectors. This is through the deployment of solar-PV systems with energy storage for hospitals, starting with all Primary health care centres, and subsidized solar irrigation pumps, milling machines, and cold storage systems for smallholder farmers across the State.

Joy Dariye, the TBI Nigeria, country director, highlighted the economic benefits and employment opportunities in the GREEKS program. According to her, the GEEKS program is targeted to attract millions of dollars in investment in the energy sector to energise industrial growth and create over 1 million jobs within 3 years.

The project will also support the restoration of year-round agricultural production practices, increasing production by 35 per cent. With energised Primary Health Care centres, mortality rates are expected to drop significantly, Dariye added.