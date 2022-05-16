Ibadan DisCo partners metering firm to launch 24-hr delivery scheme

MOJEC Meter Asset Management Company (M3AC) has partnered with the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) to ensure 24-hour meter delivery to interested customers through the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) Initiative.

According to the partners, this initiative aims to streamline the rigorous general meter installation process, which includes Know-Your-Customer (KYC), survey, payment, acquisition, and installation in less than 24 hours.

“It is an extension of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC)-approved ‘Meter Asset Provider (MAP)’ initiative, whose slogan is “metering at your doorstep.”

MOJEC Meter Asset Management Company is a meter manufacturer in Nigeria.

It partners with 9 out of the 11 DisCos across the country, with a mission ‘To build a World of Possibilities.”

Titilope Oyelade, Team Lead, M3AC, revealed during the scheme launch at the Sango business unit that the Mobile MAP initiative would run for the next two months across the various business units of the nine Discos with whom the M3AC currently partners.

“Under the initiative, each Disco is expected to meter at least 100,000 customers,” she said.

She went on to say that M3AC launched the Mobile MAP scheme in response to persistent consumer requests for pre-paid meters to protect them from the threat of estimated billings and other unethical practices that they see as economically strangling.

Oyelade explained that the process of acquiring meters has been simplified to the point where all interested customers needed to do was register on their Disco’s website.

Read also: Electricity consumers to gain as MOJEC eases meter acquisition

She hinted that over 10,000 meters would be available for monthly distribution to customers along the Sango Ota axis and that the exercise would be ongoing as long as consumers made requests for the meters.

Also, the team leader stated that the meters are being delivered directly to consumers in order to protect them from being extorted under any circumstances, which is why the prices for the meters are boldly stated in all communications.

“The approved NERC prices for meters under the Mobile MAP scheme are N63, 061.32 for single-phase and N117, 910.69 for three-phase (VAT inclusive), and the prices cover the cost of meters and installation,” she added.

According to Olujide Odutuyo, Business Manager, Sango Unit, IBEDC partnered with M3AC because they wanted to make pre-paid meters available to all consumers so that each consumer could have quality measurements of the electricity they consumed.

He urged customers to use Mobile MAP because it eliminates estimated billings and is a faster alternative to the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP).

“Consumers can be metered in under 24 hours,” he claims. “Because all processes from KYC to survey to payment and installation are completed in record time.”

Meanwhile, Tunde Folarin, a consumer, expressed satisfaction with the Mobile MAP initiative, beaming with delight at being metered in less than 24 hours. He was hopeful that more Nigerians would embrace the Mobile MAP metering plan to avoid estimated billing.

To spread the Mobile MAP scheme across Nigeria, MOJEC also partnered with nine DisCos.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC), Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC), Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC), Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC), and Yola Electricity Distribution Company are the companies involved (YEDC).