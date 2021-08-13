How own-power market will transform Africa’s biggest city
… fear over FG interference could scuttle plan
The Lagos Electricity Market (LEM) plan of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s government will provide a cheaper, cleaner alternative to the inadequate grid power supported by angry generators, and could speed up industrialisation of the state. Nigeria’s commercial capital currently generates an estimated 15,000mw of power through diesel/petrol generators, but a mix of gas-sourced power with off-grid…
