Global wind energy needs 534,000 new workforces by 2028 – Report

The global wind energy sector will need 532,000 new technicians by 2028 to meet the increasing demand for onshore and offshore wind, the latest Global Wind Workforce Outlook (GWWO) has revealed.

The new report, commissioned by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and Global Wind Organisation (GWO), revealed that 40 percent of those roles will need to be filled by new entrants, highlighting the need for a resilient supply chain of skilled personnel to build and maintain wind fleets.

According to the report, to meet global wind power ambitions and ensure wind energy plays the role required for net zero and global renewables targets, it is vital governments and industry work to grow the workforce.

Ben Backwell, CEO of the Global Wind Energy Council, said: “As the global wind energy sector continues to grow, particularly in new markets, it is crucial that the growing wind workforce is equipped with the right training and tools to meet the increasing demand.

“Deployment must be accelerated to meet net zero and global renewable targets, meaning it is vital that government and industry work together to build a workforce capable of delivering onshore and offshore wind.

“GWEC is working with global, regional and national stakeholders to ensure wind energy fulfils its role in the energy transition. Building a strong workforce capable of supporting a scaled-up industry is key to that potential being fulfilled.”

The report stated that the next era of wind energy needs the government to invest in vocational training and support international training standards. “These steps play an important role in supporting a just and equitable energy transition away from fossil fuels while offering win-wins that advance socio-economic opportunities, ensure safety, and support stable growth within the wind industry.”

Jakob Lau Holst, CEO, Global Wind Organisation, said: “The message from this, our fifth edition of the GWWO, is clear: a focus on people is essential to meet wind sector goals and drive a sustainable energy transition.

“GWO & GWEC’s programmes and partnerships have a key role in acting to reduce the impact of climate change on communities. However, to achieve resilient supply chains of skilled personnel ready to build and maintain the wind energy infrastructure we also need governments to act by investing in vocational training, removing regulatory barriers, and by supporting the call for international training standards.”

Lau Holst said the Global Wind Workforce Outlook focuses on areas critical to the final stages of wind energy commissioning, the key stage that turns projects in planning into projects in operation.

“Addressing workforce shortages here can rapidly accelerate growth and play a key role in ensuring wind plays its role in combating climate change.”

