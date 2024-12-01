Innovative waste-to-energy solutions for African cities

Addressing climate change in Africa, particularly in Nigeria, requires a multi-faceted approach that balances environmental preservation, economic growth and social development. One area where these goals converge is the waste management sector, which is increasingly being recognized as a powerful driver of climate change mitigation and energy generation. Drawing from my experiences working on methane emissions, particularly in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, and my ongoing engagement with waste management stakeholders and experts, I want to share my thoughts on how waste-to-energy (WtE) solutions can reshape African cities.

The concept of WtE revolves around converting municipal solid waste into usable energy, such as electricity or heat, through processes like incineration, anaerobic digestion or gasification. These technologies not only reduce the volume of waste ending up in landfills but also provide an alternative energy source that can contribute to mitigating energy poverty, which is a persistent challenge in Africa. Nigeria, for example, generates more than 30 million tons of waste annually, with Lagos alone contributing a significant share. Unfortunately, much of this waste is either burned in open air or left to rot in poorly managed landfills, releasing potent greenhouse gases such as methane. Transforming this waste into energy is not just an environmental imperative but also an economic opportunity.

Although I am not an expert in renewable energy technologies, my work has allowed me to engage deeply with the issue of methane emissions, particularly from landfills. In Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, I have worked with stakeholders across the waste management value chain, including municipal authorities, private companies and community organizations, to understand the dynamics of waste generation and disposal. These engagements have shown me the scale of opportunities for methane capture and utilization in waste systems. Landfill gas, which is a mixture of methane and other gases, can be harnessed as a clean energy source through well-established technologies. My interactions with experts in this field reinforce the idea that integrating WtE systems into our urban waste management strategies can simultaneously address the twin challenges of waste disposal and energy scarcity.

Nigeria’s energy deficit is a pressing challenge, with millions of households and businesses lacking access to reliable electricity. The country’s dependence on fossil fuels, coupled with a growing population, makes the case for diversifying energy sources more urgent than ever. WtE solutions could be a game-changer. For example, anaerobic digestion, a process that breaks down organic waste to produce biogas, can be deployed at scale in cities with high volumes of organic waste. This biogas can be used to generate electricity, cook meals or power small industries. Similarly, modern incineration facilities can convert non-recyclable waste into electricity while reducing landfill use. Through the integration of WtE facilities into existing waste management systems, Nigerian cities could also unlock co-benefits such as job creation, improved sanitation, and public health benefits. Also, reducing landfill emissions through these technologies aligns with Nigeria’s commitments under the Paris Agreement to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

My work has provided valuable insights into how other African countries are tackling similar challenges. In Ghana, for example, there could be promising pilot projects exploring landfill gas capture and utilization. Côte d’Ivoire may also have been active in exploring partnerships with international donors to fund WtE projects. One critical takeaway is that successful implementation of WtE projects requires robust stakeholder engagement. Municipal governments, private sector actors and local communities must collaborate to ensure that projects are financially sustainable, socially inclusive and environmentally sound. This is an area where Nigeria can learn from its neighbors while tailoring solutions to its unique context.

Despite the promise of WtE solutions, there are significant hurdles to overcome. One of the biggest challenges is the high upfront cost of WtE facilities. Building and maintaining these systems requires substantial investment, which can be difficult for cash-strapped municipalities. Also, the lack of waste segregation at the source, as a widespread issue in Nigeria, can complicate the efficiency of WtE systems. To address these challenges, Nigeria must adopt a phased approach. Policymakers can start by incentivizing waste segregation through public awareness campaigns and financial incentives. At the same time, partnerships with international development organizations and private investors can help bridge the financing gap for WtE infrastructure. The government should also establish clear regulatory frameworks to support WtE projects. This includes setting feed-in tariffs for electricity generated from waste, streamlining permitting processes and ensuring compliance with environmental standards.

Overall, WtE systems represent a unique opportunity for Nigerian cities to tackle two critical issues. The mounting waste crisis and the persistent energy deficit. While I do not claim to be an expert in renewable energy, my work on climate change mitigation has shown me the potential of innovative solutions like WtE to transform urban landscapes. Investing in WtE infrastructure, fostering partnerships and creating an enabling policy environment, can help Nigeria to lead the way in demonstrating how African cities can turn waste into a valuable resource. This is not just about addressing climate change. It is about building resilient, sustainable cities that can provide better opportunities for future generations. As we continue to confront the realities of a changing climate, let us remember that solutions often lie in the challenges we face. Waste, when managed wisely, can fuel our homes, light our streets and drive our industries. With the right investments and strategies, WtE can be a cornerstone of Nigeria’s sustainable development journey.

Mohammed Dahiru Aminu ([email protected]) wrote from Abidjan, Nigeria.

Share