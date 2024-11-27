Shettima departs for Abidjan to attend extractive, energy sector conference

Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, to attend the opening ceremony of the International Exhibition of Extractive and Energy Resources (SIREXE) 2024 Conference.

The vice president departed Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport on Wednesday morning for the event, according to a statement by Stanley Nkwocha, senior special to the president on media & communications (Office of The Vice President).

The SIREXE conference is an international event organised by the Government of Côte d’Ivoire that focuses on ‘Policies and Strategy for the Sustainable Development of the Extractive and Energy Industries.’

The conference will be held from November 27 to December 2, 2024, at the Abidjan Exhibition Centre.

“At the invitation of Côte d’Ivoire’s Vice President Tiémoko Meyliet Koné, VP Shettima will utilize the event to share Nigeria’s experience in the hydrocarbon exploration and production sectors,” the statement said.

The vice president is expected to return to Abuja later today.

Share