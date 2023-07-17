GE Vernova Gas Power business empowers 100 girls in STEM education

GE Vernova’s Gas Power business and Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) recently hosted a ‘Girls in STEM’ event to inspire 100 secondary school girls and bridge the gender gap in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) careers to prepare the next generation of women engineers and innovators.

The event in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, was held in commemoration of the International Day for Women in Engineering, and featured educational panel discussions on leadership and exploring different STEM careers and mentorship.

According to the release, the aim of the Girls in STEM programme is to encourage girls to choose careers in STEM, expose them to a network of female role models and organize experiential and discovery sessions to provide an immersive experience into potential careers they can explore in STEM.

The programme was organized in collaboration with GE Vernova’s Gas Power customers; Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Exploration & Production Limited, First Independent Power Limited (FIPL) and TransAfam Power Limited (Transafam). The participants who were drawn from five schools across the city of Port Harcourt, visited the power plants to experience potential careers in STEM.

According to UNESCO’s Institute of Statistics (UIS) data, less than 30 percent of the world’s researchers are women with low representation in the public, private and academic sectors.

Speaking at the event, Kenneth Oyakhire, Services Executive for GE Vernova’s Gas Power business in Sub-Saharan Africa, said, “It is important to delve beyond surface-level issues and identify the underlying factors that discourage girls from pursuing careers in STEM. We are dedicated to showcasing a wide range of opportunities available through our Girls in STEM initiatives, therefore paving the way for a future of high-quality careers in engineering, manufacturing, IT, and product management roles.”

Foluso Gbadamosi, Executive Director of Junior Achievement Nigeria, emphasized the significance of commemorating this day, stating that there is no better time than now to expose young girls to the possibilities of a career in STEM. She highlighted the importance of equipping them with the right mindset and showcasing the opportunities available to pursue their dreams. Gbadamosi stressed the benefits of stimulating their interests and launching their STEM careers, not only for their economic future but also for building thriving communities.

She also underscored Junior Achievement Nigeria’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in the areas of quality education, gender equality, reduced inequalities, and partnership for the goals. Gbadamosi expressed appreciation for GE Vernova’s Gas Power business for its commitment towards the STEM program.

One of the beneficiaries of the corporate social responsibility activity thanked GE Vernova’s Gas Power business and JAN for giving girls the necessary exposure to guide them through their career choices. “The Girls in STEM programme has opened my eyes to see that nothing should stop me as a girl from pursuing a career in STEM. Seeing and hearing from successful women professionals in the male-dominated careers has encouraged us to explore opportunities in STEM, believing that we can be successful,” she added.