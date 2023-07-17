InDrive expands business operation in Nigeria, adds freight service

InDrive, global mobility and urban services platform has extended its peer-to-peer ride-hailing business from four to 15 new Nigerian cities. It has also added freight services to its operation

The company will now operate Kano, Kaduna, Benin City, Nnewi, Aba, Onitsha, Jos, Enugu, Warri, Abeokuta, Akure, Owerri, Calabar, Ado, Ekiti and Uyo. This is in addition to Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Ibadan where it operates.

Dimeji Timothy, business development representative for inDrive Nigeria told BusinessDay in Lagos Lagos Startup Week, an event that celebrates entrepreneurship and innovation in Africa the business expansion was inspired by the product market feat that the company was able to achieve in the in the four cities where it is operating

“inDrive’s commitment to community empowerment through fair, transparent urban mobility, and delivery solutions is underlined by this new expansion within Nigeria. The company sees vast opportunities within this dynamic country and is eager to engage and serve new local markets”.

He said the company delivers intra and inter-city transportation, courier and presently “we are launching the freight that is being able to move materials of more than 20 kg to as high as 20 tons and above”.

According to him, mobility is a basic human need and it has to be done fairly “Our product is different because we are a peer-to-peer platform. The fact that we create opportunity for riders or drivers to actually ride on their terms, including fare are the need we are filling. The need to do it as you want and what works for you is what we deliver”.

Headquartered in California, inDrive has already made significant strides in the ride-hailing industry, with its app being downloaded more than 175 million times and currently operating in 655 cities across 48 countries, Timothy said.