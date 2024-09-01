Flooding: Mainstream Energy repairs collapsed Sabon Pegi Bridge in Niger

Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited, the operators of the Kainji, Jebba, and Zungeru hydropower plants, has repaired the Sabon Pegi Bridge in Niger State within 24 hours after its collapse on the back of a heavy rainfall on Friday.

In an official statement signed by Olugbenga Adebola, Head of Corporate Communications at the company, the flash floods caused the collapse of the Sabon Pegi Bridge, a vital link between its business unit and the southwestern and northwestern regions of Nigeria.

According to the statement, the incident reported early on Friday morning, led to confusion among the local communities.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had previously issued warnings of heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding over the weekend, which were accompanied by thunderstorms.

Mainstream Energy Solutions was contacted, and the Chairman of the Board approved the company’s intervention to repair the bridge, the release read.

Siraj Abdullahi an Executive Director of the Company said “This is what Mainstream is about. We have brought relief and restored the economic artery of the Borgu Land and the Southern Sokoto and Kebbi States.”

Reacting to the development, Abdullahi, a local youth lauded the initiative, saying, “We pray for Mainstream always because there are very few companies in Nigeria that can respond so quickly to such a problem. They are a highly responsible company.”