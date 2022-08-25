Firm Launches Prepaid Solar in Nigeria and South Africa

WiSolar a South Africa based renewable energy company, announced the launch of its hybrid prepaid solar electricity platform in Nigeria and South Africa.

WiGo is a hybrid prepaid solar electricity app for WiSolar, simplifying the delivery of solar electricity and making clean electricity easily accessible. Simplifying the delivery of solar electricity and making clean electricity easily accessible.

Users will be able to register and sign in to buy prepaid solar electricity tokens, recharge remotely, view electricity top up history, and also view solar performance from anywhere on its WiGo mobile app.

Interested individuals and companies can also partner with WiSolar. As partner, they can earn commissions on packages sold. Partner installers on the other hand earn on installations and maintenance.

Also, partner developers and property owners will be able to view customers, earn commissions on prepaid tariffs, and determine prepaid tariffs for tenant solar usage. Developers and property owners can get improved cash flow by having electricity used through the prepaid metre paid back to the owner.

“The launch of the mobile app is a furtherance of the company’s commitment and drive to democratise the delivery of solar electricity”. Tonye Irimsat founder of WiSolar, at the launch said.

“One of our commitments as a tech company and startup is the goal to ensure that we contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions and to contribute in our own little way of empowering solar electricity users and bringing the same closer to people across Africa,” he said.

Tonye Irims founder of WiSolar is a Nigerian born entrepreneur who is based in South Africa with the aim of making the availability of solar electricity easily available and affordable to anyone across Africa.

The WiSolar’s WiGo app is available for download on both Android and iOS app stores.