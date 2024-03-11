Egoras Technology unveils electric vehicles

Egoras Technology, a sustainable transportation solutions firm in Nigeria, known for its gas-powered tricycle, has officially announced the launch date of its anticipated electric vehicle, the APEX 28, scheduled for April 28.

According to the company, the APEX 28 Electric Vehicle, manufactured at Egoras’ state-of-the-art facility in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, symbolises a stride towards promoting clean energy adoption within the transport sector.

Ugoji Harry, the chief executive officer of Egoras Technology, expressed his enthusiasm for the impending launch, affirming the company’s dedication to innovation and sustainability.

“The APEX 28 Electric Vehicle embodies our commitment to innovation and sustainability,” Harry said, underlining the pivotal role the vehicle will play in reshaping Africa’s transportation future.

Highlighting the distinguishing features of the APEX 28, Harry emphasised its integration of cutting-edge technologies, including blockchain, sensors, and cameras. The electric vehicle not only boasts a sleek and luxurious design but also offers unparalleled functionality, catering to discerning drivers who prioritise both style and environmental consciousness.

“Powered by the Ego Chain blockchain, the APEX 28 offers a unique ownership experience,” Harry elaborated, shedding light on the innovative incentive structure that rewards eco-conscious consumers with $EGAX tokens for utilising their vehicles. This pioneering approach aligns with Egoras’ mission to incentivise sustainable practices and promote a greener future.

In addition, Egoras helmsman emphasised the paramount importance of driver safety, citing the APEX 28’s advanced features such as ultra-wideband sensors and cameras.

“These state-of-the-art technologies work synergistically to monitor traffic conditions and provide real-time assistance, enhancing the overall driving experience and ensuring utmost safety for users.”

The forthcoming launch of the APEX 28 follows the company’s successful introduction of the Egoras Dual-Fuel Tricycle last year. “The tricycle was designed to address the challenges posed by the recent subsidy removal,” Harry said.