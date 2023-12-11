Oando backs Nigeria’s net-zero agenda with 100 EVs

Oando Clean Energy (OCEL), the renewable energy subsidiary of Oando Energy Resources (OER), the upstream division of Oando Plc, is backing the Nigerian government’s effort to deploy electric vehicles (EVs), with the purchase of 50 new EVs, the company said on Sunday.

This is in addition to 50 buses that Oando had already ordered for Lagos State. This brings to 100 the number of new buses that the company would be deploying across the nation.

The announcement was made at the ongoing Conference of the Parties (COP28) event in Dubai.

On May 24, 2023, OCEL launched its Sustainable Transport initiative with a Proof-of-Concept (PoC) in collaboration with Lagos State through the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

Read also: Oando, LAMATA launch electric mass transit buses in Lagos

At a side event in the Nigeria pavilion, Ademola Ogunbanjo, the company’s executive vice president, spoke of the successful completion of the 90-day Proof-of-Concept (PoC) phase.

“During the PoC, we rolled out two electric mass transit buses, and they ploughed four routes covering over 43,800 kilometres, carrying over 73,000 passengers, saving bus operators 21,000 litres of diesel and mitigating 57.8 tons in CO2 emissions within the State.”

He said that the company’s Sustainable Transport initiative is now being progressed to a pilot phase of 50 buses and 2,000 buses at full rollout for Lagos State.

“On the back of the successful PoC and deliberations with several State Governments, OCEL will match the Federal Government’s commitment of 100 electric buses towards reducing the country’s carbon emissions.

According to the statement, the distribution of the buses will be 50 buses for a pilot phase in Lagos State and the remaining 50 buses will be spread across Cross River, Kaduna and Edo States.

“This action directly supports the announcement made by the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his address during the Nigeria Carbon Market and Electric Buses Rollout Programme on the margins of the COP28 climate summit.

“The president explained that this strategic initiative of his administration in rolling out 100 electric buses aims to reduce Nigeria’s carbon footprint and modernise the country’s transportation systems. A position that Oando has advocated and demonstrated over the last year.”

Recognising the critical role of private sector players in the country’s energy transition journey, Salisu Dahiru, the director-general, National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), said at a COP28 side event “It’s heart-warming to see that some of the key players in the oil and gas industry are even ahead of Government.

“Oando is ahead of everybody, we want to see their approach replicated by other private sector players, and on the part of the government we will deliver a conducive environment that will allow the private sector to thrive.”

In making the announcement, Ainojie ‘Alex’ Irune, president/CEO Oando Clean Energy, said, “Through our partnership with Lagos State we led the scaling up of sustainable mass transit solutions in the country.

Read alsoOando takes delivery of electric buses for Lagos mass transit

“Our strategic ambition was to use Lagos State as a launch pad and eventually roll out nationwide. A year in, we have realised a successful PoC and seen buy-in at a national scale via the Federal Government’s public commitment to purchase 100 electric buses.

“We are proud to be at the forefront of Sustainable Transport in Nigeria and delighted to support the efforts of the Federal Government by matching their commitment to deploy 100 electric buses for the country,” Irune said. “We are particularly elated that the government is aligned with Oando’s strategic vision in creating a clean and eco-friendly transportation system for Nigerians.”

In addition, Oando signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Cross River State government to set up an electric vehicles (EV) assembly plant, supply EVs for mass transportation and build a 100 MW wind plant for power generation.

It also announced an MoU with CarbonAi, a world-leading provider of full-cycle greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction services, who will partner with the company on a range of initiatives, including the commercialisation of flared gas from the company’s oil and gas operations.