Eaton, a power management company in the electrical sector, will hold the first Electricians Day in Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos to build capacity amongst electricians in the country. The event, according to the organisers, will also feature training, demonstrations, and networking opportunities for operators in the sector. “This event will bring together leaders across…

