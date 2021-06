Duport Midstream Company Limited (DMCL), a leading energy company, says its newly built energy park in Egbokor, Edo State will kick-start operations in October 2021. The energy park is the first of its kind in Africa’s biggest economy and West Africa is the only park with a refinery operation, gas processing plant, and power plant…

