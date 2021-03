Duport Midstream set to launch first energy park in Nigeria

Duport Midstream Company Limited (DMCL), one of the leading energy companies in Nigeria, is developing the first energy park in Africa’s largest economy and is set to start operations in the second quarter of this year. Situated in Egbokor, Edo State, and powered by Platform Capital, the energy park consists of a 10,000-bpd modular refinery,…