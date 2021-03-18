Energy experts call for inclusion of more women in Nigeria’s energy value chain

Women playing in Nigeria’s energy space has urged women in the energy sector to take active part in the ongoing development of gas in the Nigerian oil and gas sector.

The appeal was made during the ‘Energy Transition & The Role of Women’ session at the virtual Women In Energy Network WEIN’s inaugural conference. This year’s conference was held in collaboration with the Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria REAN.

Speaking on the topic, Yetunde Taiwo, General Manager, New Energy at Seplat Petroleum Development Company, argued that women should be encouraged to compete more in the renewable energy frontiers sue to their proximity to the energy deficit gap both at home and at workplace.

“The renewable energy space should be opened to more women because they feel the direct impact of not having sustainable energy at the home front, and they also have the ability and acumen to manage whatever incentives that the government is giving for the renewable space”.

According to her, giving women such opportunity will encourage them to be part of the energy transition plan of the federal government.

“When you talk about government having 30 percent of the energy mix coming from the renewables, I think it should be channeled to the women”, she said.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Mele Kyari, the contribution of women in the oil and gas sector cannot be neglected, adding that women have worked hard over the years to distinguish themselves in the sector.

“I particularly think women are special breed and need support of everyone to break barriers, shatter the glass ceiling, and get to the pinnacle of their careers. I am happy to be here with you.

“Energy has always afforded humans with industrialisation, and economic development. And as a nation, we are sure that to achieve economic growth, every gender must be included.

“As we sustain this discussion over the years, women participation in the sector has been growing, and the stereotype is fading, and I must commend you all for striving and working harder to achieve greater heights,” he said.

The NNPC GMD impressed that the Corporation in particular, over the years, has counted women as an important gender, and has provided adequate support for the gender to thrive even up to the management level.

In her welcome address, president, WIEN, Funmi Ogbue said the agenda of the conference is to celebrate women in energy, celebrate women achievers in the space, encourage and showcase young ladies Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, STEM, recognise men and organisations that have contributed to the success of women in energy and to drive the REAN/WIEN agenda which she stated as majorly being how to ensure effectively participate in the energy sector.

Global challenge

According to a recent McKinsey study, in Africa and the Middle East, women make up just 9 percent of senior management positions in the energy industry, with gender diversity decreasing with seniority. Women make up less than 8 percent of technical jobs in the oil and gas industry and women comprise only 3.6 percent of the offshore workforce.

Globally, women make up just 15 percent of the oil and gas sector workforce. In other science-based disciplines, women account for 35 percent of graduates emerging from schools and 57 percent of all college graduates on the average globally.

The gender imbalance in the oil and gas industry has its origins in educational institutions where fewer women than men study STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) based programmes.A 2018 study by the Boston Consulting Group found that 54 percent of post-secondary scholars are female, yet only 27 percent are in the STEM subjects.

The study blamed it on traditional ideas that STEM-related industries are macho-centric. But the oil industry needs more diversified management as studies show, they are more agile, dynamic, and better managed. Secondly, the shrinking talent pool in the sector makes a strong case for inclusivity.

According to a McKinsey study about a decade ago, oil and gas was the 14th most attractive employer among engineering and IT students; now it is 35th hence now is the best time to tap into the pool of highly educated women who continue to excel in their chosen fields.