DisCos records poor customer satisfaction in Q1’22

Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies (DisCos) recorded poor customer satisfaction in the first quarter of 2022 as complaints rose from the previous quarter.

The total number of complaints received in the first quarter of 2022 was 243,387 across all DisCos and 230,493 of those were resolved.

Port Harcourt Disco had the highest number of complaints (46,152 representing 18.96 percent of total complaints), while Yola Disco had the least number of complaints (1,268 representing 0.53 percent).

The most frequent complaints topics in the second quarter were metering, service interruption, and billing; they cumulatively accounted for more than 65 percent of the total complaints received.

“Out of the total 243,387 complaints received, 79,637 were on metering, 37,186 were related to service interruption, and 41,644 were billing-related.

“These sets of complaint categories also accounted for 58.83 percent of the complaints in the fourth quarter of 2021 which indicates that they continue to be a major concern of consumers,” the report said.

According to NERC, it will introduce initiatives to address these major customer pain points.