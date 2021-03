A consumer-based electricity reform requirement is trifold – a competitive electricity retail market, an entrenched consumer right of energy choice and an informed market population. These remain unachieved and to a huge extent, seemingly unimportant in the Nigeria Electricity Market sphere. The privatization of the Nigerian electricity market is partial and superficially deregulated. The sale…

