It is now four months since the electricity sector regulator, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), nearly doubled electricity tariffs but questions remain regarding how effectively it is monitoring service delivery. In November 2020, the regulator began implementing the service-based tariff system where customers are supposed to pay for power based on the number of…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login