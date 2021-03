Embryo Incubation for green energy entrepreneurs has begun with a virtual pitch session on Monday to help renewable energy start-ups scale from the idea stage to investment readiness. The Embryo Incubation Programme is in its second edition, sponsored by All On, a Nigerian off-grid energy impact investment company. Other sponsors include the Nigeria Climate Innovation…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login