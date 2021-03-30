BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

ABB urges greater adoption of high-efficiency drives, motors to combat climate change

…Global electricity consumption to be reduced by 10%

climate change
Motor and drive technologies have seen exceptionally rapid advancement in the past decade

ABB, a leading global technology company, has revealed potential for significant energy efficiency improvements in industry and infrastructure enabled by the latest and most high-efficiency motors and variable speed drives. This is contained in a new whitepaper, “Achieving the Paris Agreement: The Vital Role of High-Efficiency Motors and Drives in Reducing Energy Consumption”, published recently….

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?
Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.