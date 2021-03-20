BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Technology provides solutions to students’ safety

The introduction of sophisticated security technologies would reduce students’ insecurity on campuses and curb the activities of miscreants, causing disarray on campuses. Armed bandits and kidnappers find schools easy targets because of their inadequate security systems. Consequently, Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) and video surveillance in schools and campuses with integrated sound detection that provide continuous…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.