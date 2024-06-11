Creek Transitway signs agreement for CNG infrastructure development in Rivers

In a bid to foster cleaner, sustainable energy and reduce costs of transportation, Creek Transitway Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Rivers State Government to establish Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) infrastructure within the state.

The signing ceremony took place at the office of the Attorney General/Commissioner of Justice, marking a pivotal step in the state’s transition from premium motor spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, and diesel to CNG for public transport operators.

In a statement made available to BusinessDay, Siminalayi Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State, shown keen interest in leveraging the state’s abundant natural gas resources.

According to him, this collaboration aligns with the national energy transition goals, emphasising the importance of natural gas as a viable alternative to traditional fossil fuels.

Dagogo Iboroma, the Attorney General of the state, said that the establishment of CNG infrastructure in Rivers State is a landmark achievement.

“It reflects our commitment to sustainable energy solutions and supports the state’s economic development by reducing transportation costs and, consequently, inflation in goods and services”

According to reports, CNG is known to give 60 percent cost effective savings over petrol. This initiative, the partners said, is expected to lower transportation fares, making it more affordable for the public and contributing to the overall reduction in the cost of living.

In his remarks, Wisdom Elijah, CEO of Creek Transitway Ltd, expressed optimism about the project, stating, “This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of a greener, more cost-effective transportation system.

“We are excited to work with the Rivers State Government in bringing this vision to life and make a positive impact in the state’s economy.

Creek Transitway Ltd is one of the leading providers of CNG solutions, committed to promoting sustainable energy alternatives in the transportation sector.

The company specialises in developing CNG infrastructure and conversion services, aimed at reducing carbon emissions and transportation costs.