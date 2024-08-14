AOS Orwell commits to driving innovation in Nigeria’s oil, gas industry

AOS Orwell, one of the leading indigenous providers of oilfield services and solutions, has reiterated commitment to driving efficiency in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry through innovation.

The indigenous firm made this known at the 2024 Edition of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE) held in Lagos from August 5 to 7, 2024.

Speaking at the event, Akeem Ariyo, the managing director of AOS Orwell, remarked, “Our participation at SPE NAICE 2024 underscores our commitment to advancing the energy sector in Nigeria and beyond.”

“This platform provided us with an invaluable opportunity to engage with our partners, clients, and industry peers, and to demonstrate how our solutions can contribute to optimizing oil and gas operations.”

Read also; Rethinking Nigeria Oil and Gas governance for national development

Also, AOS Orwell was awarded the best indigenous company in the exhibitor category.

According to the organisers, AOS Orwell was awarded first position, “for outstanding display of creativity and technical excellence”.

Onochie Onyetenu, chief sales and marketing officer at AOS Orwell said the event provided a platform for the organisation to showcase its innovative solutions, adding the the business will continue to deliver solutions that

facilitate sustainable growth for its clients in the oil and gas industry.

“The event not only enabled us to highlight our innovative solutions but to also anticipate future needs of the market, ensuring we continue to deliver solutions that facilitate sustainable growth for our clients in the oil and gas sector.”