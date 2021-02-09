BusinessDay
Africa’s biggest off-grid markets are in these countries

Nigeria’s renewable energy start-ups receive development grants to upscale
The use of mobile IOT is likely to grow as millions gain access to electricity towards 2030

Off-grid energy solutions are offering African countries pathways to increasing reducing energy poverty. Nigeria, Ethiopia and Kenya are emerging as dominant markets for mini-grid developments in Africa, alongside Tanzania and Uganda. Off-grid renewable energy options, notably standalone systems and mini-grids are projected to see strong sustained growth in the coming decade, in response to demand…

